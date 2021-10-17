Interconnectivity: The Role of Art in the Community

Phoenix Leaders and Alpha C.K. Art Gallery collaborate on an exclusive exhibition exploring and celebrating the local contemporary art scene

On Wednesday 20 October 2021, Phoenix Leaders and Alpha C.K. Art Gallery will host an exhibition of contemporary Cypriot and Greek art at The Club, Cyprus’ first private members’ club, in Nicosia.

The exhibition will explore the vital and creative role artists play in not just connecting and engaging our local communities but also in expressing collective emotions and influencing the wider collective narrative through the sharing of their own private perspectives – particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

The exhibition, which will feature works by local artists including Marina Olympios, Nikos Kouroussis, Kikos Lanitis, Savvas Christodoulides, Alexandros Yiorkadjis and Yorgos Papadopoulos, amongst others, will offer an interactive journey through the local vibrant art scene whilst providing a platform for engagement, deliberation, and dialogue about our local identity. Guests will also have the opportunity to uncover the stories behind the various exhibits with the artists themselves throughout the course of the evening.

The exhibition will celebrate the three-year old collaboration between The Club and Alpha C.K. Art Gallery, which aims to champion and nurture local artistic talent and excellence.

Valentina Kislaya, Founder and CEO of Phoenix Leaders, commented “Over the past three years we have been proud to work alongside Alpha C.K. Art Gallery in transforming The Club into a space which celebrates and showcases the many extraordinarily talented artists from our region, here in Nicosia. Together we aim not only to showcase the very best that the Cypriot and Greek art scene has to offer but also to encourage conversations and to provide artistic inspiration. Particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic, this need for human connection, culture and art could not be greater; I am therefore delighted to host this exhibition of contemporary Cypriot and Greek art at The Club and very much hope that all attendees will enjoy escaping the past year and immersing themselves in the wonderful work we have on display”.

Anthi Kalavanas, Director of Alpha C.K. Art Gallery, said “Our sincere thanks and congratulations to Valentina Kislaya, Founder and CEO of Phoenix Leaders and her team whose passionate support of the arts and commitment to bring together the varied sectors of our community to connect and learn from each other is commendable and exemplary. We congratulate all the artists participating in this exhibition whose art is their invitation for us to connect with them and one another.”

About The Club

Founded in 2018 in Nicosia by Phoenix Leaders, The Club is Cyprus’ first private members club and combines modern and agile working spaces with intimate events offering Members the opportunity to meet international leaders from a range of sectors and industries. Set against the backdrop of the scenic Presidential Park, The Club is a unique space which connects both established and emerging members of the local business community allowing for a modern style of networking and professional collaboration.

About Alpha C.K. Art Gallery

Alpha C.K. Art Gallery was formed in 2013 following the joining of two of Cyprus’ most established and longest operating art galleries, Alpha Gallery and C.K. Art Gallery. The gallery is dedicated to the promotion of acclaimed contemporary Greek and Cypriot artists, as well as younger talents and emerging artists through curated solo exhibitions and a permanent presence in the gallery and with whom the gallery maintains relationships and collaborations.

Media enquiries:

Veronica Nicolaou, GNORA, [email protected]