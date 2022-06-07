Intercommunal Pride in Nicosia on June 18

On Saturday June 18, LGBTQI+ people from all around Cyprus and beyond are gathering and marching for their rights in Nicosia. For the first time in Cyprus, LGBTQI+ organisations and communities across the island are coming together and joining forces for an intercommunal, self-organised, self-funded, grassroots Pride with the slogan “United by Pride”. For the community, by the community.

The event is co-hosted by Queer Collective Cy, Queer Cyprus Association, LGBT-PILIPINAS, LGBT Africa and LGBTQIA+ & Allies Students Club of University of Cyprus.

It is important to create a platform of solidarity among LGBTQI+ people, communities and organisations in Cyprus in order to strengthen each other’s voices and celebrate our diversity.

‘United by Pride’ will start at 18:00 with two separate marches in Nicosia.

The two starting points will be:

a) Eleftheria Square/Liberty Square

b) Kuğulu Park

Both marches will end at Home for Cooperation, in the Buffer Zone for an after-march street party concluding at 23:00.

Everyone is invited to march and support human rights for LGBTQI+ people in Cyprus.

Keep in touch on what’s coming up and how you could further contribute on this day.

When Saturday, June 18 at 6 pm

Where:

Eleftheria Square/Liberty Square

Kuğulu Park