in-cyprusIntercommunal Pride in Nicosia on June 18

Intercommunal Pride in Nicosia on June 18

285429318 132273806129950 6350958072329137074 N
285429318 132273806129950 6350958072329137074 N
On Saturday June 18, LGBTQI+ people from all around Cyprus and beyond are gathering and marching for their rights in Nicosia. For the first time in Cyprus, LGBTQI+ organisations and communities across the island are coming together and joining forces for an intercommunal, self-organised, self-funded, grassroots Pride with the slogan “United by Pride”. For the community, by the community.
The event is co-hosted by Queer Collective Cy, Queer Cyprus Association, LGBT-PILIPINAS, LGBT Africa and LGBTQIA+ & Allies Students Club of University of Cyprus.
It is important to create a platform of solidarity among LGBTQI+ people, communities and organisations in Cyprus in order to strengthen each other’s voices and celebrate our diversity.
‘United by Pride’ will start at 18:00 with two separate marches in Nicosia.
The two starting points will be:
a) Eleftheria Square/Liberty Square
b) Kuğulu Park
Both marches will end at Home for Cooperation, in the Buffer Zone for an after-march street party concluding at 23:00.
Everyone is invited to march and support human rights for LGBTQI+ people in Cyprus.
Keep in touch on what’s coming up and how you could further contribute on this day.
When Saturday, June 18 at 6 pm
Where:
Eleftheria Square/Liberty Square
Kuğulu Park
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleTwo men from Cameroon wanted for forgery (photos)
Next articleMitigating the health effect of dust in the atmosphere

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros