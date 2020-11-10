Inter-ministerial committee on pandemic proposes measures for Cabinet’s approval

An inter-ministerial committee convened by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic has formulated suggestions which will be submitted for discussion and decision making before the Cabinet on Wednesday evening.

According to a written statement by Government Spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos, during the meeting President Anastasiades and the Ministers discussed and evaluated the epidemiological picture of Cyprus, the scientific views and recommendations of the epidemiological advisory team, the parameters and effects of the pandemic, as well as additional measures that have to be taken, both locally and nationwide, to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

The inter-ministerial committee made suggestions, which will be submitted for discussion and decision-making at Wednesday`s meeting of the Council of Ministers, the Spokesperson’s written statement adds.

(CNA)