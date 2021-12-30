Intensive Care Unit beds fill up with Covid patients again, limits exhausted

With increasing numbers of people needing to be put in hospital Intensive Care Units (ICUs) because of severe coronavirus symptoms the island’s health system has come under strong pressure.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday citing State Health Services (Okypy) data showing one in two patients with Covid-19 is in serious or critical condition.

And this has almost exhausted the limits of Intensive Care Units as well as Increased Care Units in hospitals all across Cyprus.

A total of 164 patients were in hospital on Tuesday evening, 84 of whom in serious condition. Of these, 27 were intubated, eight were admitted to an intensive care unit ventilator and 49 to an intensive care unit.

Data on Monday was equally worrisome considering that a total of 161 patients were hospitalized, of whom 78 were in serious condition. Added to these numbers are daily double-digit numbers of intubated post-Covid patients as well.

That is, patients in critical condition who gave their battler with the virus and won but still need intensive care since their health condition does not allow further intubation.