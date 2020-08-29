Intensified covid checks continue-500 euro fines and a court referral in Paphos

Police fined 12 individuals and 4 businesses over the past 24 hours, conducting more than a thousand checks nationwide over the implementation of covid-19 directives in the framework of preventing the spread of the virus.

Five people were also charged for not securing the Cyprus Flight Pass.

In Nicosia, 7 individuals were charged following 115 checks, with one business fined in Limassol in 167 checks.

In Larnaca, two individuals were charged out of 154 checks and in Paphos, 2 businesses were fined 500 euro each while a night spot was found without a license and the case will be referred to court.

In one case, the owner of a barber shop was fined for not keeping a thermometer and an antiseptic as well as crowding, while in a 2nd case the employees of a restaurant were not wearing protective masks.

In the Famagusta area, three individuals were charged out of a total of 286 checks.