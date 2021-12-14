NewsLocalIntense weather conditions in various areas of Cyprus

Intense weather conditions in various areas of Cyprus

Intense weather conditions are seen in various areas as of this morning with torrential rain creating problems in some cases.

It is noted that most problems were recorded in the center of Limassol which once again flooded.

In Larnaca there was hail.

The weather according to the Meteorological Service:

In the afternoon of Tuesday the weather will be mainly cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms. There will also be some dust in the air. The winds will be westerly to northwesterly, 3 to 4 Beaufort over slight sea.

Tonight the weather will remain cloudy and isolated rain or thunderstorms are expected at times. Possibility of snow on the mountains. The winds will be westerly to northwesterly, 3 to 4 Beaufort over slight sea. The temperature will be around 9 C inland, 13 C in the coastal areas and 4 C on the mountains.

On Wednesday the weather will be cloudy and isolated rain or thunderstorms are expected at times. Possibility of snow on the mountains. The winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, 3 to 4 Beaufort over slight sea. The temperature will be around 17 C inland and in the coastal areas and 7 C on the mountains.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday the sun will alternate with clouds. Possibility of isolated showers or storms and snow on the mountains.

By gavriella
