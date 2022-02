The intense rainfall of the past few days has caused a huge erosion problem on popular Governor’s Beach which now looks as if it is split in two.

The erosion phenomenon has created an amazing view, Philenews reported of Wednesday.

However, erosion experts and environmentalists believe that after the intense flooding in the area stops the sandy beach will be restored on its own.

And they have pointed out that nature has its own way of finding a solution.

No human intervention is necessary.