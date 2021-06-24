NewsLocalIntegrated Development Plan for remote Tillyria area drafted, ready in 10 months

Integrated Development Plan for remote Tillyria area drafted, ready in 10 months

A detailed study on an Integrated Development Plan for remote Tillyria area is now drafted and expected to be submitted before the Interior Ministry in 10 months.

That is why community leaders, officials and experts drafting the development plan held meetings in Tylliria over the past couple of days, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The plan covers the Paphos district areas of Kato Pyrgos Tillyrias, Pano Pyrgos Tillyrias, Pigainia, Agios Theodoros-Mansouras, Mosfili, Pachyammos and Pomos–Paliambelas.

The study is funded by the Ministry and is part of the government’s strategic planning aiming to promote integrated, balanced and sustainable development. As well as improve the quality of life of rural residents.

Paphos district officials have said there are huge prospects in the area and that strategic planning by the experts will determine exactly which projects and actions should be implemented.

And they expressed hope that when the plans take shape  progress in the area will follow.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGetting a driving license could take months because system was exploited
Next articleSupport for pop star Britney Spears

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros