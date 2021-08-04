Insurance companies not covering COVID

NewsLocalInsurance companies not covering COVID

Insurance companies put notes on their insurance contracts stressing to their customers that they are not covered for infectious diseases or damages or accidents regarding Covid-19.

People who are already insured are being informed in writing.

According to O Phileleftheros, many citizens who have had insurance contracts have recently received this letter from the insurance companies.

O Phileleftheros requested some clarifications and was told an example by an official of an insurance company: If a person gets Covid, is alone at home, and faints, many unpleasant things can happen. For example the stove may remain on and cause a fire. In such a case the insurance company will not cover the damage.

It is useful for every citizen to carefully read the terms of the insurance contract.

By gavriella
