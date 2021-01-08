Instructions for sending SMS to the number 8998:

The SMS service will once again be part of our lives. Members of the public can send a text request to 8998 and wait for a response before going out.
Users can text their request by sending a string of numbers to 8998 free of charge in the following format: category (1-8), space, ID number, space, zip code (four-digit postal code).
Categories of legitimate outings:
- Going to the pharmacy, visit a doctor, or give blood or for a COVID test or for vaccination
- Going to a supermarket to buy essential products, goods and services (groceries, food)
- Going to the bank when electronic transactions are not possible
- Absolutely necessary visits to a state or local agency
- Going out to help others who are in need of assistance or isolation, including those under quarantine
- Going out for physical exercise, in groups of up to two humans as long as the outing takes place in areas adjacent to the neighbourhood
- Attending a ceremony or service (funeral, wedding, baptism/christening) if guests are first or second degree relatives in groups of up to ten individuals
- Any other reason for going outside that can be justified under the measures as described in the latest decree on movement restrictions