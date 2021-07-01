Instructions for non-GESY Non GeSY patients aged 16-17 on how to get Covid vaccines

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that 16 and 17 year olds who are not registered with the national health system (GeSY) can now get their vaccinations for Covid-19.

The program runs parallel to the opening of the Vaccination Portal for the above ages. Those who are not GeSY registered patients must submit to the Ministry the properly completed Application for the Registration of Citizens who are not GHS Beneficiaries to COVID-19 Vaccinations.

The application shall be submitted along with a copy of the Identity Card or other Identification Document and the Aliens Registration Card, in case of a foreigner.

The documents can be sent to the Ministry of Health via email: [email protected], by post to the postal address 1 Prodromou & 17 Chilonos Street, 1449, Nicosia, Cyprus or to be delivered in hard copy to the Ministry of Health at the same address.

During their presence to the Vaccination Centres, the Minors must show the following evidence:

Written Consent Document from Parents / Legal Guardians for Vaccination of Minors against COVID-19 , duly signed by both Parents / Legal Guardians, except if legally (with the submission of relevant Court Decision) this is not necessary. The document must be handed to the Vaccination Centre during the vaccination.

Identification Document (Identity Card, passport, Alien Registration Card etc) of the minor.

Copy of Identification Document from one of the Parents / Legal Guardians. In case that the minor is accompanied to the Vaccination Centre by his/her Parents / Legal Guardians (either of the two), the Parents/Legal Guardians shall show an Identification Document.