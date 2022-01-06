Instructions for increased strict checks given to Ministers

The government will increase checks to make sure that measures against Covid-19 are being respected since its target is for the economy to remain in full operation and avoid a lockdown.

During the Cabinet meeting, the relevant ministers have received clear instructions by the President not only to carry out checks but also to repeat visits where recommendations have been made, in order to see whether they have complied with the advice.

Police checks will also increase, mainly in restaurants at night in order to prevent past phenomena when bars or restaurants would turn into clubs.

Furthermore, all the necessary measures will be taken so that schools will continue to operate without particular problems, despite the absence of teachers who are either infected or are isolated being close contacts of confirmed cases.