NewsLocalInstructions for increased strict checks given to Ministers

Instructions for increased strict checks given to Ministers

Covid Cy
Covid Cy

The government will increase checks to make sure that measures against Covid-19 are being respected since its target is for the economy to remain in full operation and avoid a lockdown.

During the Cabinet meeting, the relevant ministers have received clear instructions by the President not only to carry out checks but also to repeat visits where recommendations have been made, in order to see whether they have complied with the advice.

Police checks will also increase, mainly in restaurants at night in order to prevent past phenomena when bars or restaurants would turn into clubs.

Furthermore, all the necessary measures will be taken so that schools will continue to operate without particular problems, despite the absence of teachers who are either infected or are isolated being close contacts of confirmed cases.

By gavriella
Previous articleDjokovic touches down in Melbourne to visa issue
Next articlePolicemen helped to transfer sick child to Makarion Hospital in time

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros