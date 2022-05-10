Inspections at entertainment venues and cafes

During May 2022, the Inspection Service of the Labor and Social Insurance Ministry will carry out targeted inspections all over Cyprus in entertainment venues and cafes, within the framework of the effort to combat undeclared work and to ensure that the main labor legislation is respected.

The goal of the campaign is to sensitize all parties involved to the consequences of undeclared work and to the non-compliance with the provisions of the relevant legislation. At the same time, there will be inspections regarding the main terms of employment, like salary, working hours etc.

It is noted that if an undeclared person is found, a fine of 500 euros multiplied by seven months is issued unless it is proven by the employer that the period of violation is smaller.