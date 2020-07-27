Insider’s Guide: The best Travel and Gastronomy Guide of Cyprus

A luxurious bilingual publication of 240 pages, in Greek and English, with all necessary information and data to discover this beautiful and historically rich country.

Due to the Insider’s Guide specialisation of the people behind it – unprecedented for Cyprus – the Guide presents and proposes the best restaurants in Cyprus in addition to travel information. The proposed restaurants are locally reviewed and rated on a yearly basis. In other words, Insider’s Guide is the only Gastronomy Guide in circulation which actually rates local gastronomy.

Insider’s Guide is the outcome of a new company (ELXI LTD) which was founded after the biggest publishing company in Cyprus (PHILEFTHEROS LTD) joined forces with a group of people with a long presence in the world of publishing (ATHINORAMA), and a vast experience in gastronomy issues, tastes, as well as critique and rating of restaurants.