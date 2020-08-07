INSIDER’S GUIDE CYPRUS: Travel n’ Gastronomy back on the stands again

INSIDER’S GUIDE CYPRUS: Travel n’ Gastronomy which provides all necessary information and data to discover this Mediterranean island will be on the stands again on Sunday, August 9, together with Phileleftheros.

Don’t miss this glossy publication of 240 pages in both Greek and English which presents and proposes the best restaurants and wineries in Cyprus in addition to travel, hotel and sightseeing information.

The 120 proposed restaurants are locally reviewed and rated on a yearly basis. In other words, the bilingual Guide is the only Gastronomy Guide in circulation which actually rates local gastronomy.

INSIDER’S GUIDE CYPRUS: Travel n’ Gastronomy also presents the 24 Cyprus Best Restaurants Awards – toques d’or – 2019.

Due to the Guide’s specialisation of the people behind it – unprecedented for Cyprus – it covers all needs of a modern, demanding traveller, but also of a lover of quality gastronomy.

The Guide is the outcome of a new company (Elxi Ltd) which was founded after the biggest publishing company in Cyprus (PHILELEFTHEROS LTD) joined forces with a group of people with a long presence in the world of publishing (ATHINORAMA), and a vast experience in gastronomy, food reviews, as well as reviewing and rating restaurants.