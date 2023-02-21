Yachts & Co is the new dealer in Cyprus for Ferretti Yachts, Pershing and Itama

Ferretti Group further consolidates its presence in Europe, specifically in the eastern Mediterranean, with the announcement of the new dealership agreement with Yachts & Co, the company that will handle marketing in Cyprus on an exclusive basis for the Ferretti Yachts, Riva, Pershing and Itama brands.

The new partnership confirms the Group’s commitment to extending its portfolio of carefully selected dealers who share the same values. The synergy with Yachts & Co will upgrade the service network for owners in Cyprus, offering a comprehensive package from order to after-sales assistance.

Yachts & Co is an established Cypriot yacht dealer represented by Anthoulis Kountouris (CEO) and Tasos Ioannou (Managing Director) and a member of the PMV MARITIME HOLDINGS GROUP, with extensive experience working in the local market and a consolidated presence in the region.

“We start 2023 by strengthening our international presence and further raising the standard of service offered to our owners. This is the thrust of our partnership with Yachts & Co, a company renowned for its experience providing efficient services. In this way, Ferretti Group further intensifies its focus on strategic geographical areas for the business, providing our customers around the world with a truly comprehensive service network, from first approach to after-sales.

This translates into local support and extremely rapid response times for owners who choose our ever more beautiful and desirable boats,” said Stefano de Vivo, Ferretti Group CCO.