Turn your house from red… to green with AstroBank’s EcoLogic loan

AstroBank offers consumers the opportunity to upgrade the energy efficiency of their primary or holiday home, through the EcoLogic Home facility, which is granted at a low interest rate starting from 1.75%, without any arrangement or early repayment fees.

EcoLogic Home is an innovative financing solution aiming to upgrade the energy efficiency of homes to category A or B, resulting in lower annual heating and cooling costs.

The facility may be granted in the form of a housing loan or a housing overdraft. The size of the facility can be up to €80,000, with a repayment period of up to 15 years.

The EcoLogic Home financing solution is another essential step in AstroBank’s efforts to raise environmental awareness by designing new products for a greener and more sustainable future.

For more information, interested parties can contact the Bank’s website https://www.astrobank.com/en/borrowing/housing-loan/ecologic-stegastiko-daneio/, call 800 11 800 (24 hours) or visit any AstroBank branch by booking an appointment through the Bank’s website.

 

