The campus of The Heritage Private School and Institute, with mountain and sea views, is an impressive sight along the Limassol to Troodos road, with over 1,480 culturally diverse students aged 2 to 19.

This Cyprus Ministry of Education approved and academically selective school aims to provide the same high quality of education as a well-respected UK private school. Teaching is in English following the Cambridge Primary International programme and the UK National Curriculum, and qualifications include IGCSEs, A Levels and a formal School Leaving Certificate (Apolytirion) at the end of Year 13. The Heritage is a Cambridge International Fellowship Centre and a centre for Cambridge and Pearson Edexcel International Examinations, as well as ECDL. The majority of students’ progress to university in the UK, Europe, USA and elsewhere in the world, with many achieving exceptional results and entry into leading universities, such as the University of Cambridge, Imperial, MIT, Berklee College of Music and Sciences Po.

Innovation

Technology is incorporated throughout the School, both as a core subject in the National Curriculum, but also through our iPad 1-1 programme. We are highly satisfied with the way the programme has been integrated in the last few years into our curriculum. It is a modern approach to learning which allows for greater differentiation and a more independent, personalised, active and engaging learning experience for our students.

The Early Years and Primary School collaborates with Engino®, with the purpose of integrating STEM principles into the curriculum and developing students’ robotics and computer programming skills.

The Secondary School also runs a Gifted and Talented Programme, identifying gifted students across all ages and subjects, and providing them with opportunities to broaden their intellectual frame of reference through exposure to cutting-edge super-curricular material. Such experiences will enable them to reach their optimum academic and personal potential over the course of their School life and beyond.

Ethos

Academic excellence, personal and social development, respect, collaboration and strong self-discipline are all key aspects of the School’s ethos. Students are nurtured within a caring and appropriately orderly environment. The well-qualified and experienced staff aim to develop the full potential of every individual, with many academic and extracurricular activities to help everyone find their own niche. Our in-house School Counsellor and Special Education Needs Coordinators provide valuable student mental health and learning support, through teacher training, group and private sessions, and presentations actively promoting awareness. Students are encouraged to take responsibility for their learning from an early age, and to always be proud of their efforts and achievements both academically and personally. Effective communication and collaboration between the School and home is strongly encouraged, as we believe that this is integral to the success of each student.

Extracurricular, Institute and Summer School

There are over 100 after-school clubs and academic Institute classes in a variety of subjects and courses for adults, as well as an annual Summer School. The sports teams, and the very popular Heritage Basketball and Football Academies, participate in inter-school tournaments and friendly matches. Extra classes in Drama and Music are also offered and we have a School choir and orchestra. The School participates in numerous EU educational and community projects, other projects within Cyprus and internationally, including Junior Achievement Innovation Camp, Model United Nations Conferences and EUROSCOLA due to being a European Parliament Ambassador EPAS School. We also offer the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Scheme, as well as community service and voluntary work placements. Our students excel in a variety of local and international competitions and will represent Cyprus in the Formula 1 in Schools World Finals in Singapore.

Facilities

The School is committed to sustainable development and environmental initiatives, for which it holds eleven CY GPP environmental awards, a Green Office Award by CYMEPA, EMAS Award, ISO 14001 accreditation and the Eco-Schools Green Flags. All classrooms, including Science and ICT Laboratories in the innovatively-designed buildings, have interactive whiteboards, heating and air conditioning, and are rich with stimulating educational displays. Our Upper Primary School houses our Book and Uniform Shop, Fitness Centre, Cafe serving organic salads and wraps, and auditorium. The School also has specialist drama and dance studios, sound-insulated music rooms, an Innovation/Makers Lab equipped with a 3D Printer, VR goggles and Drones, Art Rooms, tennis courts, cricket practice lanes, indoor and outdoor Basketball courts, a FIFA Star 1 full-size football pitch, a Learning Resource Centre, and a Cafeteria serving home-cooked food. The state-of-the art Multifunction Hall will host this year’s student musical theatre performance ‘Catch Me If You Can’. The stunning 1,200 seat outdoor Amphitheatre is used regularly for both school and community events. There is ample car parking, plus a school bus service.

Latest Awards and Achievements

The School is proud to hold the prestigious British Council International School Award (ISA) for “Outstanding Development of the International Dimension in the Curriculum”. The Heritage has consistently held ISA status since 2008 and we are the only School in Cyprus to have been re-awarded the ISA 2019-2022. ISA commended The Heritage for its ‘enthusiasm, commitment, creativity and innovative international work’. We are also the only APSnet UNESCO certified private school in Cyprus.

This year, students of the School won 7 Cambridge International Outstanding Learner Awards and 1 Top in the World Pearson Edexcel Outstanding Learner Award following the Summer 2022 examination results. Annually we receive prestigious awards by both examination boards in recognition of our top-performing students. We have also been awarded Silver Preparation Centre Certification for Cambridge Assessment English Exams in just one year, which is a great achievement.

We proudly won first prize in the Museum of School Life and Education in Athens competition, for our video titled A dedication to the 100-year commemoration of the Asia Minor Catastrophe. And our Greek and Music Departments organised a unique musical evening ‘Ας κρατήσουν οι χοροί’, as a tribute to significant moments in Greek history and music from 1930-1970.

The School holds 8 Cyprus Education Leaders Awards; three Gold Awards in the categories of ‘Digital Education’, ‘Facilities and Infrastructure’ and ‘Collaboration with Industry and Organisations (Engino®)’, and five Bronze Awards in the categories of ‘Developing Leadership Skills’, ‘International Educational Collaboration’, ‘Community Ties’, ‘Cultivating Environmental Awareness’ and ‘Development of Soft Skills’. It has also been nominated again this year by IMH for the IN Business Awards under the ‘Services’ category.

We are honoured that our Secondary School Headteacher was nominated and selected to serve as one of nine members on the Cambridge International Education Advisory Board, to represent the region of Europe in advising Cambridge International on issues concerning Cambridge schools.

