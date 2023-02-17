The American Academy Nicosia

Established: 1922
Language: English
Type: Preschool, Primary and Secondary
Age range: 2 years and 10 months to 18
Students: 555
Principal/Head: Mrs. Angela Anastasiou – Head of Preschool and Primary / Mr. George Ioannides Head of Secondary
Student/Teacher ratio: 8:1
Governance: Not for profit company
Board of Governors: Cypriot educationalists and businessmen offering their services on a voluntary basis
ADMISSIONS
Head of Admissions: Dimitra Hadjimichael
Admissions policy: Exams and interview
Scholarships: N/A
Mid-term entry: Yes
Applying from abroad: Yes
Tuition fees: Preschool starting from €3,430, Primary: €5,020, Secondary: €5,450 – €7,120
CURRICULUM
National Curriculum for England with some additions to meet the requirements of the Ministry of Education of Cyprus. Students graduate with a Certificate of Completion of Secondary Education (Apolytirion) accredited by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Cyprus
Type of exams: IGCSE & A Level
Languages: English, Greek, French and German
Sports: Basketball, Football, Volleyball, Self-Defence, Gymnastics, Badminton
Music: Choir, Band
EXTRA-CURRICULAR
Preschool: Little Scientists, Music and Movement, Board Games, Drama, Creative Hands
Primary: Robotics, Smart Hands, Musicharm, Show Time, Football, Greek Fun Club, Gymnastics, Shukufuku, Tennis, Kidz Do Design, Homework and English as an additional language support group.
Secondary: Model United Nations, European Youth Parliament, Debating, Choir, Theatre, Dance, Duke of Edinburgh, NFTE Entrepreneurship Awards, Basketball, Football, Volleyball.
FACILITIES
Laboratories: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computers
Library
Sports facilities: Basketball, Football (5X5), Volleyball, Long jump, High jump, Badminton and Table Tennis
Bus service: Yes
Boarding School: No
POLICIES
School hours: 07:25-13:40
Clubs: 14:00-14:45
Exams: Internal exams for Secondary department at the end of the academic year
Uniform: Charcoal grey trousers/skirt, white polo-shirt, blue sweater
Parents’ association: [email protected]
Student support: A group of professional educators and educational psychologists form our Pastoral Care Team. They offer support to all students regarding their mental, emotional and academic development by monitoring their progress, offering counselling, running a number of interactive programmes, as well as meeting with students on one to one basis, whenever that is needed.
HISTORY
The school opened on October 16, 1922. The founders, who had earlier started the American Academy in Larnaca for boys, established the school in response to local demand for an English language school for girls and it was named the American Academy for Girls. In its early years it was both a boarding and a day school and 13 students enrolled in its first year, two of them boarders.
The teacher who headed up the work was Lola Weir with Ada Wilson as her assistant. School and boarding house were originally on the west side of the old city of Nicosia. Growth was quite rapid and by 1927 the enrolment had reached 89 students. Relocation to its present premises outside the city walls in 1955 provided more extensive grounds and larger buildings. In 1976 the school became independent from its founding mission with a board of Cypriot educationalists and businessmen set up to manage it. In 1977 the school became co-educational and in the years that followed, there was an expansion in both its enrolment, its grounds and buildings.
Contact info
3A Michael Parides,1095 Nicosia Tel:+357 22 664266
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.aan.ac.cy
Preschool ( En) – https://aan.ac.cy/preschool-nicosia
Primary (En) – https://aan.ac.cy/primary-school
Secondary (En) – https://aan.ac.cy/secondary-school