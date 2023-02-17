The American Academy Nicosia

Established: 1922

Language: English

Type: Preschool, Primary and Secondary

Age range: 2 years and 10 months to 18

Students: 555

Principal/Head: Mrs. Angela Anastasiou – Head of Preschool and Primary / Mr. George Ioannides Head of Secondary

Student/Teacher ratio: 8:1

Governance: Not for profit company

Board of Governors: Cypriot educationalists and businessmen offering their services on a voluntary basis

ADMISSIONS

Head of Admissions: Dimitra Hadjimichael

Admissions policy: Exams and interview

Scholarships: N/A

Mid-term entry: Yes

Applying from abroad: Yes

Tuition fees: Preschool starting from €3,430, Primary: €5,020, Secondary: €5,450 – €7,120

CURRICULUM

National Curriculum for England with some additions to meet the requirements of the Ministry of Education of Cyprus. Students graduate with a Certificate of Completion of Secondary Education (Apolytirion) accredited by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Cyprus

Type of exams: IGCSE & A Level

Languages: English, Greek, French and German

Sports: Basketball, Football, Volleyball, Self-Defence, Gymnastics, Badminton

Music: Choir, Band

EXTRA-CURRICULAR

Preschool: Little Scientists, Music and Movement, Board Games, Drama, Creative Hands

Primary: Robotics, Smart Hands, Musicharm, Show Time, Football, Greek Fun Club, Gymnastics, Shukufuku, Tennis, Kidz Do Design, Homework and English as an additional language support group.

Secondary: Model United Nations, European Youth Parliament, Debating, Choir, Theatre, Dance, Duke of Edinburgh, NFTE Entrepreneurship Awards, Basketball, Football, Volleyball.

FACILITIES

Laboratories: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computers

Library

Sports facilities: Basketball, Football (5X5), Volleyball, Long jump, High jump, Badminton and Table Tennis

Bus service: Yes

Boarding School: No

POLICIES

School hours: 07:25-13:40

Clubs: 14:00-14:45

Exams: Internal exams for Secondary department at the end of the academic year

Uniform: Charcoal grey trousers/skirt, white polo-shirt, blue sweater

Parents’ association: [email protected]

Student support: A group of professional educators and educational psychologists form our Pastoral Care Team. They offer support to all students regarding their mental, emotional and academic development by monitoring their progress, offering counselling, running a number of interactive programmes, as well as meeting with students on one to one basis, whenever that is needed.

HISTORY

The school opened on October 16, 1922. The founders, who had earlier started the American Academy in Larnaca for boys, established the school in response to local demand for an English language school for girls and it was named the American Academy for Girls. In its early years it was both a boarding and a day school and 13 students enrolled in its first year, two of them boarders.

The teacher who headed up the work was Lola Weir with Ada Wilson as her assistant. School and boarding house were originally on the west side of the old city of Nicosia. Growth was quite rapid and by 1927 the enrolment had reached 89 students. Relocation to its present premises outside the city walls in 1955 provided more extensive grounds and larger buildings. In 1976 the school became independent from its founding mission with a board of Cypriot educationalists and businessmen set up to manage it. In 1977 the school became co-educational and in the years that followed, there was an expansion in both its enrolment, its grounds and buildings.

Contact info

3A Michael Parides,1095 Nicosia Tel:+357 22 664266

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.aan.ac.cy

Preschool ( En) – https://aan.ac.cy/preschool-nicosia

Primary (En) – https://aan.ac.cy/primary-school

Secondary (En) – https://aan.ac.cy/secondary-school