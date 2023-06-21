RSM Cyprus named among the 20 Cyprus Best Workplaces 2023

RSM Cyprus maintained its status as an “employer of choice” certified by Great Place To Work®, ranking in the list of the 20 Cyprus Best Workplaces of 2023.

According to a company press release, Great Place To Work® awarded RSM Cyprus at the 3rd National Best Workplaces Award Ceremony held on the 9th of June in Nicosia.

“Being certified as Great Place To Work® and ranked among the Cyprus Best WorkplaceTM 2023 makes us particularly happy as it confirms that our workplace policies and practices we follow create a productive and supportive environment that promotes the well-being of our people,” the company said.

“These outstanding achievements showcase our commitment and culture for prioritising our personnel’s well-being and satisfaction. We are especially proud of these accomplishments, and we will continue to focus on creating a supportive thus friendly working environment for our people. We thank all our personnel for their continuous efforts, trust and dedication. We will continue to have people at the core of our culture, empower them for the future and give them the confidence to Take Charge of Change”, said the Managing Partner, CEO of RSM Cyprus, George Themistocleous.

Great Place To Work® is a global, leading consulting and research organisation that helps businesses assess their workplace environment. Every year through a workplace assessment process, gain insight into how employees feel about their work environment by identifying principles of reliability, respect, trust, satisfaction, and teamwork in each company.