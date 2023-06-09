Minthis hosts academic VIPs

On Wednesday, June 7, Minthis was proud to welcome a group of VIPs from Beirut, Jordan and Palestine, who were hosted by the mayor of Paphos Phedon Phedonos, to the resort where they were given a tour of the recently completed destination wellness Spa and social square.

During the evening they dined at the newly opened restaurant, Amaracus, where they enjoyed the innovative authentic and Mediterranean-inspired menu design by renowned Chef Dimitri Katrivesis.

The VIPs and delegates were visiting Paphos to attend a prestigious opening ceremony, where the President of Cyprus Nicos Christodoulides laid the foundation stone at the new international American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB), located at the old carob mill building complex in Kato Paphos.

The AUB will open its first phase in October next year and will continue to expand over the forthcoming years with two further phases. Each phase of the AUB, in conjunction with the opening of Tepak Tourism School, will see Paphos benefit economically, socially and culturally, highlighting the town as an innovative higher educational hub, whilst setting the precedent for the establishment of other academic institutions.

Demetris Ashiotis Executive Director of Pafilia, the developer behind the luxury lifestyle resort Minthis, commented “We could not be prouder to have been asked to be part of this historical moment and we welcome the exciting new developments in our home town, which is changing rapidly and growing into a thriving and diverse destination”.

The VIP attendees at Minthis included the President of the University of Jordan Nathir Obeidat Deputy Mayor of Amman – Jordan Mohammad Al Qaisi, City Council Member – Amman -Jordan Mutaz Albashir, City Manager – Amman – Jordan Amjad Al-Shuheem, Governor of Beirut Marwan Abboud, President of Birzeit University Beshara Doumani, Deputy Mayor of Bethlehem Nader Rahil, City Council Member of Bethlehem and former Mayor of Bethlehem Aldon Salman.