Melco Cyprus wins accolades in Human Resources Management

Melco Resorts & Entertainment, operator of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos (C2), has been honoured with two accolades by the Cyprus Responsible Business, Sales Excellence και HR Awards 2022.

Melco won a Gold Award for Best Employee Engagement Strategy/ Initiative 2022 and Bronze for Most innovative use of Technology in HR.

Mr. Grant Johnson, Property General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos, said, “It is an honour to be recognised for achievements in this area. Delivering the best service requires a robust people culture, and by applying the highest standards of training and development, we enable our colleagues to meet their full potential. In Cyprus, as one of the biggest employers, we’re committed to becoming the employer of choice, focused on providing quality jobs and specialised training programmes to foster positive development.”

Human resources management is the focus of the Cyprus HR Awards, which for the 4th consecutive year highlighted the innovative policies and actions implemented by organisations in relation to their most important asset, people.

The awards’ judging committee includes experienced and renowned executives, academics and expert representatives from the field.

Jury members are chosen based on their professional backgrounds, as well as their experience and specialiσation in the subject of the awards and individual award categories.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
