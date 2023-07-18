Limassol Blu Marine Unveils Zeus Signature Collection, Expanding the Vision of Luxury Living in Cyprus

Limassol Blu Marine is delighted to announce the highly anticipated launch of Zeus Signature Collection, as a continuation of the outstanding success achieved by Tower 1, Poseidon. This exciting development signifies Limassol Blu Marine’s commitment to delivering exceptional luxury living experiences in Cyprus and presents an incredible opportunity for prospective buyers to be a part of this prestigious project.

Building on this momentum, Zeus, will continue to elevate the standard of architectural design, refined aesthetics, and world-class amenities that Limassol Blu Marine has to offer.

The development presents 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units for sale, catering to a range of preferences and lifestyles. To make the purchasing process even more convenient, easy payment terms are available, ensuring a seamless and flexible experience. Each unit within the collection will feature upgraded finishes, exquisite furniture, and top-of-the-line appliances.

“We are thrilled to unveil, Zeus Signature Collection, as the next phase of our development,” said Mr Pantelis M. Leptos co chairman of the Leptos Group. “With Poseidon Tower well underway and over 70% sold, Zeus will complement its success, offering an unparalleled living experience through remarkable architecture, luxurious interiors, and exclusive amenities at Europe’s New Riviera”

Zeus Signature Collection is poised to set new benchmarks in luxury living, seamlessly blending cutting-edge design with sophisticated interiors. The tower will offer breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea, creating an enchanting ambiance for residents. Meticulous attention to detail will be dedicated to every aspect of the development, ensuring a harmonious fusion of elegance and comfort.

Residents of Zeus Signature Collection will enjoy a wide range of exceptional amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, rejuvenating spa facilities, high-end restaurants, beautifully landscaped gardens and swimming pools. These meticulously crafted facilities will provide a seamless living experience that caters to residents’ desires and exceeds their expectations.

Limassol Blu Marine’s prime location offers residents the best of both worlds—an idyllic coastal setting combined with convenient access to Limassol’s vibrant dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations with the Limassol Marina, new golf course and casino only minutes away.

For more information, please visit www.limassolblumarine.com