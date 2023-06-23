Leptos Estates sets a new standard with the launch of a State-of-the-Art website.

The Leptos Group is pleased to announce the arrival of the new Leptos Estates website, accessible at www.leptosestates.com .

The new website is designed to provide an even better experience to our valued visitors and customers.

After a comprehensive refresh, with a fresh look and enhanced features, the new website ensures an intuitive, user-friendly journey for the public to explore the website, thus significantly enriching the customer experience and enhancing the Leptos Estates project. Users can easily navigate the website and find the information they need and be updated by the daily publications and new listings regarding all activities and services provided by the Leptos Group.

Leptos Estates has been established for over 60 years and has a comprehensive land bank with internationally awarded projects in 325 prime locations in Cyprus and Greece. The company also takes pride in having over 25,000 happy property owners and has offices and sales representatives in 75 countries around the world.

We invite you to explore the new site by visiting https://www.leptosestates.com/