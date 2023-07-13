LEPTOS ESTATES Earns Prestigious European Property Awards in London

New distinction for Leptos Estates in this year’s European Property Awards 2023 competition for the best project with more than 20 residences for the successful Venus Gardens project.

The awards event took place in London. Entry to the awards is open to all industry professionals and the selection is made by an independent panel of 80 experts.

We are proud to have won this award and it is worth noting that Leptos Estates with 60 years of continuous contribution and success both in Cyprus and Greece is today presented as one of the most dynamic Organizations in the Mediterranean and in the wider European Area with sales offices in 75 countries and with the completion of over 350 projects.

Leptos Estates’ history, experience and projects are recognized and awarded worldwide and at the same time are shaping the future.