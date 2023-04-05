LEON MFO Investments Ltd receives prestigious “Best Family Office Services in Cyprus” award

LEON MFO Investments Limited (“LEON”), a leading regional Fund Manager, has received the prestigious Euromoney Global Private Banking Award for “Best Family Office Services in Cyprus”.

Euromoney for the last 20 years has been recognizing the best in private banking and wealth management across the globe.

Euromoney’s panel of judges identify firms that stand out from the competition and have differentiated themselves over the review period. Looking at specific achievements and innovative offerings to clients.

For more information about the survey results, please refer to the Euromoney website: https://www.euromoney.com/private-banking-awards.

Mr Andrey Narutskiy, CEO and Founding Partner of LEON, stated: “This Euromoney Award is a great honor for our firm and our team. This is the second year in a row that we receive this award which recognizes our ongoing efforts to provide best-in-class services to our clients. Our Family Office services mainly focus on investment services, asset management and funds. Through a series of innovations, we aim to maintain our leading position for the benefit of our clients.”

About LEON MFO Investments Limited

LEON MFO Investments Limited is authorized and regulated by CySEC as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) in accordance with the provisions of the AIFM Law, with authorization number AIFM 37/56/2013.

For more information visit www.leoninvestments.com.cy