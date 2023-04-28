GNORA celebrated 20 years of operations with event on public speaking

GNORA Communication Consultants, a Nicosia-based public relations firm celebrated 20 years of operations with an event on public speaking, on Tuesday, April 25.

The event was attended by stakeholders from Cyprus’ political and business arena, GNORA’s clients and associates, as well as media representatives.

In his welcome address, GNORA’s Managing Director, Andreas Hadjikyriacos said: “The world and our everyday lives have changed dramatically over the past two decades, but one thing that used to have value twenty years ago, and still has up to this day, is human interaction. Human relations define a business, the quality of the people it attracts and the work they produce – something that is also reflected in its clientele and reputation.”

During the event, the distinguished British communications expert and public speaking coach, Dave Yewman, introduced guests to the secrets of effective public speaking.

Yewman, who trains company executives in the effective use of spoken language as a strategic tool in communication, referred to the steps that a public speaker needs to follow to capture the attention of the audience and get their message across.

“Excellence at almost anything looks easy, but in reality, is the result of hard work and preparation”, Yewman said.

Over the past decade, Yewman has worked with CEOs, founders of tech start-ups, athletes, designers, and professionals from almost every industry, including several world-leading companies such as Google, Microsoft, YouTube, Expedia, Nike, Adidas, Uber and Snapchat, among others, GNORA noted in a press release.

GNORA is one of Cyprus’ leading communication companies, offering services in corporate and political communication, public affairs and publications.