EY Cyprus announces five new partners

EY Cyprus is pleased to announce that its management team has been strengthened with the addition of five new partners and five new directors in 2023, reaching the total number of 31 partners of whom 6 are women, and 17 directors of whom 8 are women.

As the fastest-growing professional services company in Cyprus, EY offers its people continuous opportunities for professional development and recognition, being fully aware that it is their skills, dedication and enthusiasm that have led to the organization’s success.

The five new partners are:

Andreas Socratous, Strategy and Transactions Services

Daina Miskouri, Consulting Services

Eleni Sofocleous, Tax Services

Panayiotis Tziongouros, Tax Services

Stefanos Michael, Consulting Services

The new directors are:

Elpida Papachristodoulou, Tax Services

Maria Orphanides, Consulting Services

Maria Raspa, Tax Services

Nicoletta Genagritou, Assurance Services

Tatiana Malenkova, Assurance Services

Commenting on the promotion of the new partners, Ronald Attard, Country Managing Partner of EY Cyprus, said: “Our people are at the center of our organisation and are responsible for our rapid growth over the last few years, and the wide recognition of EY as leading provider of professional services of exceptional quality. We are determined to work hard to ensure that EY further strengthens its position as a top employer in Cyprus where young professionals can further their aspirations, grow and learn in a diverse and equitable environment. I am particularly proud to note that 40% of our new partners are women, confirming our commitment to strengthening diversity and inclusion in our organisation. I welcome our five new partners and I am confident that they will be a valuable addition to our management team.”

New Partners’ Bios

Andreas Socratous

Andreas works in the Strategy and Transactions team of EY Cyprus. He has more than 10 years of experience in advisory services and with a focus on the financial services industry. His clientele mainly comprises of financial institutions and asset managers. He leads teams in sell and buy-side landmark transactions in the banking sector, helping financial institutions de-risk their balance sheets and assists international asset managers establish their presence in Cyprus. He also advises clients reform their strategy to facilitate growth, restructure operations, integrate newly-acquired assets and identify new market entry opportunities. Andreas is also experienced in valuing businesses, assets and financial instruments. Andreas studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering (MEng) at Imperial College London, from where he graduated with first class honours. He also holds an MSc Finance from Imperial College Business School and is a Qualified Chartered Accountant, member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW).

Daina Miskouri

Daina joined the Consulting service line of EY Cyprus in October 2021. She holds a master’s degree in International Finance and Banking, as well as a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. She has over 15-years of experience in consulting. Prior to joining EY, Daina worked with other Big 4 firms in Cyprus. Her expertise lies in leading, managing, and delivering transformational engagements for organizations across various industry sectors, with a particular focus on Government and Financial Services. Daina has supported organizations with their strategic planning initiatives, designing new business and operating models and streamlining their operations and processes to drive growth and efficiency. Moreover, she has supported organizations in sourcing and implementing large-scale technology solutions, enabling them to automate processes, achieve operational excellence, provide advanced customer service, and enhance customer experience.

Eleni Sofocleous

Eleni is a tax professional, specializing in shipping tax. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Southampton, UK. She is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus, she actively serves on the Cyprus Shipping Committee of the Institute. Eleni joined EY, Business Tax Advisory, in January 2021, where she currently heads the shipping tax portfolio of the firm. In this role, she collaborates closely with the major shipping groups operating in Cyprus. Throughout her career, Eleni has successfully led a multitude of strategic projects focused on qualifying shipping groups under the Cyprus tonnage tax system and implementing effective tax structures. Her expertise encompasses various areas, including due diligence, international tax restructuring, and tax optimization for group of companies, among others. She is passionate about sharing her knowledge and experience with the next generation of professionals and strives to inspire and support them as they embark on their own professional journeys.

Panayiotis Tziongouros

Panayiotis works in the International Tax and Transaction Services of EY Cyprus, having joined EY in 2015. He holds a Law degree from the University of Bristol in the UK, a master’s degree in European Law and an advanced master’s degree from the International Tax Centre of the University of Leiden in the Netherlands. Panayiotis specializes in the provision of tax advisory services to companies that are established in Cyprus, within the context of their cross-border operations. Amongst others, he has participated in tax advisory engagements for companies operating in the technology sector, relating to the available tax incentives associated with intellectual property. He led several projects relating to the implementation of compliance programmes to address the obligations arising from the different automatic exchange of tax information regimes (FATCA, CRS, QI, DAC6) providing support to banking institutions, investment funds and multinational groups.

Stefanos Michael

Stefanos is part of the Transformation and Technology Consulting team of EY in Cyprus specializing in digital strategy & transformation, agile transformation, next-generation business design, customer experience, analytics, and technology consulting & implementation. He has extensive experience with leading global organizations across multiple industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Prior to joining EY, Stefanos led the digital & agile transformation advisory team of another Big 4 firm in Cyprus and worked for Accenture, Amazon, and UPS in the UK as a Digital Transformation Consultant and a Data Analyst.