Emerland Real Estate marks official launch with exciting announcements

Emerland Real Estate by Gilad Shabtai, a leading developer in Cyprus, hosted its official launch in a wonderful evening under the stars at Gazebo Mare in Limassol, in the presence of former President of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiadis, and the owner Gilad Shabtai.

Introducing the company and its esteemed portfolio of Timeless Developments onto the local market, the event proceedings included the unveiling of the highly anticipated debut project, Topaz Residences. In addition, the company used the opportunity to announce a major new collaboration with global hospitality giants, Radisson Hotel Group.

This ground-breaking news will see the two sector leaders merge their respective expertise to create Radisson Residences Limassol – a curated collection of branded residences for sale, as well as a serviced apartment component owned and developed by Emerland Real Estate. Part of the company’s milestone investment deal into over 130,000sqm of land in the new promising area around The City of Dreams integrated casino resort in Limassol, Radisson Residences Limassol is set to open in various phases, starting in 2026.

Radisson Residences Limassol will compromise studios, two-bedroom apartments and penthouses, each contemporary residence will be designed in Radisson’s signature Scandinavian-inspired style. Moreover, the development will also feature a choice of luxury amenities, including an all-day dining, café and kiosk, as well as pools, a fitness centre and more.

“This landmark deal not only marks our grand entry into Limassol as a key market for us in Cyprus, but also highlights the historic nature of this development to deliver potentially the most ambitious hospitality real estate product on the island. We thank our new partners at Emerland for their bold vision and trust.”, mentioned Elie Milky, Vice President Development at Radisson Hotel Group during the event ceremony.

This inaugural announcement was made to an esteemed roster of real estate industry leaders, investors and stakeholders, who came together to honour Emerland Real Estate leveraging their extensive industry experience on the island. The glittering evening of entertainment, expertly curated culinary offering, and ample networking opportunities, also included an engaging presentation, providing an in-depth exploration of the exceptional features and offerings of Topaz Residences.

Raising the benchmark for premium real estate in the area, Topaz Residences is a high-end residential development, offering a collection of 80 superior apartments in the up-and-coming Zakaki area in Limassol. The project is distinguished by top-tier specifications and a spacious, light, and airy feel, comprising four modern apartment blocks linked by extensive outdoor gardens. Additional amenities include a private swimming pool, gym and parking for residents.

Commenting on Emerland Real Estate’s future plans to grow their portfolio in Cyprus, Gilad Shabtai, founder of Emerland Real Estate said: “This project forms a strategic part of our long-term vision for further investment across the island, with a goal of adding significant value to the real estate sector, raising the standards for development and elevating the destination though an enhanced lifestyle offering.”