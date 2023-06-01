DP World Limassol names Simon Pitout as new CEO

Simon Pitout has been appointed as DP World Limassol’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from June 1, 2023, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Pitout takes over from Nawaf Abdulla, who will be taking a different role within the DP World Group.

Simon Pitout’s career spans over 20 years in the logistics, shipping, and terminal industry. He joined DP World in 2008, initially as Commercial Director for DP World’s Middle East and Africa Regions, before being appointed as Vice President, Commercial in 2012 and then Vice President, Logistics and Supply Chain in 2020. Previously, he held roles at Maersk Line South Africa and APM Terminals and across several markets including South Africa, Denmark, and Holland with a focus on intermodal operations, business development and commercial leadership.

Pitout’s appointment is expected to give a new impetus to the company, DP said, “as throughout his career, he has accrued extensive experience in customer solutions, identifying new opportunities and maximising shareholder value.”

In statements, Pitout said: “I am proud to take the reins of DP World Limassol and I very much look forward to start working with the team here in Cyprus. I am confident that together, we will continue to work towards securing the long-term future of the port, by continuously boosting the Terminal’s efficiency and productivity, creating multiple benefits for our customers. I would like to personally thank Mr. Abdulla for the smooth handover and his valuable contribution to the business”.

“Furthermore, we will continue to sharpen DP World Limassol’s role as an important partner of the state and a key stakeholder of the maritime sector and the Cyprus economy. I am certain that we can bring the Limassol Port closer to its goals, and particularly its aspiration to become the port of choice in the Eastern Mediterranean, attracting even more users and global cruise lines”, Pitout added.