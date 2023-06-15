InsiderBusinessCyprus Current Affairs Forum: “Sanctions Focus”

Cyprus Current Affairs Forum: “Sanctions Focus”

Cyprus Current Affairs Forum
Cyprus Current Affairs Forum

Date: Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Location: St. Raphael Hotel, Limassol

This event will facilitate political, regulatory, commercial and legal communication, and promote better understanding of recent US, EU and UK sanctions activity. The forum aims to inform and empower stakeholders operating in banking, finance, regulation, insurance, international trade, maritime, compliance, government, and legal sectors.

Keynote speakers include:

  • The Minister of Justice & Public Order of Cyprus,
  • Jonathan Cohen, former US Ambassador Egypt and UN and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (Europe and Eurasia incl. Turkey Greece and Cyprus);
  • Harris Georgiades, former Minister of Finance of the Republic of Cyprus and Chair of the House Standing Committee on Foreign and European Affairs;
  • George Karatzias, Vice-Chair CySEC – Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission;
  • Mark Fenhalls KC, 2022 Chair of the Bar Council of England & Wales;
  • Jonathan Brogden, Partner at DAC Beachcroft LLP (London);
  • Scott Hulsey from the Washington DC office of Barnes & Thornburg LLP;
  • Rupert D’Cruz KC, Littleton Chambers, London.

Register by 19 June 2023: https://cycaforum.org/registration/

Registration is fully sponsored by George Z. Georgiou & Associates LLC.

Seats are limited and will be offered on a first come first served basis.

Website: https://cycaforum.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Cyprus-Current-Affairs-Forum-2023-Sanctions/100093097435074/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cycaforum/

