City of Dreams Mediterranean wins 3 accolades at European Property Awards

City of Dreams Mediterranean has been honoured by The European Property Awards 2023 for achievements in three categories, including Best Hotel Architecture Europe, Best Sustainable Commercial Development Europe, and Best New Hotel Construction & Design Cyprus, according to a company press release.

Grant Johnson, General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean, said, “It is an honour to receive these accolades from The European Property Awards 2023 and for the property to be recognised by professionals of the design industry. As a landmark project and Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s first major venture in Europe, City of Dreams Mediterranean brings the Company’s award-wining standards of entertainment, leisure, and innovation to Cyprus’ luxury hotel scene. We look forward to formally welcoming guests to the integrated resort with contemporary design, first-class entertainment, and immersive experiences.”

Set to officially open its doors on July 10, City of Dreams Mediterranean is Europe’s first integrated resort and the largest premier integrated destination resort in the region. It features a fourteen-storey luxury hotel with 500 rooms and suites, over 8,000 sqm of MICE space, an outdoor amphitheatre, a family adventure park, and a variety of fine dining outlets and luxury retail. Its interior design is based on Melco’s international luxury standards, customised for the Cyprus integrated resort, while the exterior design features distinct Mediterranean influences.

The European Property Awards aims to recognise excellence and maintain high standards in the property industry. As part of the International Property Awards, the event celebrates the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry as a world-renowned mark of excellence.