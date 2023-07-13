Bean Bar app: A coffee…tribe on your phone

Bean Bar, the coffee chain by C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd that has brought colour and life to Cyprus’ coffee market, is now even more easily accessible to consumers, following the launch of the “Bean Bar” App.

The application was launched a few days ago, giving the brand’s friends the opportunity to enjoy Bean Bar’s well-known and popular coffee varieties and other products, as well as access many rewards.

Customers can now order their favourite snack or coffee for take-away, and then pick it up from their nearest Bean Bar café. It should be noted that the app does not offer delivery.

At the same time, by placing a take-away order via the “Bean Bar” app, customers are able to collect points, which they can later redeem by ordering through the app.

Additionally, by taking part in different in-app games, the consumers can be rewarded with free coffees, other beverages, and food. They will also be able to send points to their friends, treating them to Bean Bar products. It should be noted that by signing up with the app, customers will automatically receive a €5 voucher for their first order.

Download the “Bean Bar” app from the App store or Google Play and join the tribe of the most vibrant and authentic coffee chain

It is worth noting that the company currently operates ten cafés, eight of which are located within Alphamega Hypermarkets: the stores in Akropoli and Latsia in Nicosia, Skarinou, Kiti and Metropolis Mall in Larnaka, and Polemidia, Kapsalos and Trimiklini in Limassol. The chain’s two standalone cafés (not within the Alphamega Hypermarkets) are located at Makariou Avenue in Nicosia and Limassol’s Old Port. It should also be noted that Bean Bar customers can also place an order through online food delivery platforms Foody and Bolt.