The Aspen Trust Group is one of the pioneers of the corporate service industry in Cyprus.

Since the establishment of the Group in 1998, it provides financial advisory, consulting services and international structuring solutions to Corporates and High Net Worth Individuals.

Specific services include the setup and management of entities globally, legal and administration services, banking and tax compliance, accounting, financial management and restructuring, re-domiciliation, patent registration, residency and immigration, cross- border mergers, family office services, intellectual property consulting and headquartering.

At the Aspen Trust Group, we are passionately proactive, carefully reactive, and we hold our clients by the hand at all times.

We understand that businesses and individuals see financial success as a way to provide security and support for their family, which is why we see our clients as our family. Since 1998, the vision of Aspen Trust Group is to be part of each client’s success story, and this is achieved by providing tailored solutions that are efficient and professional for our clients and then assists in the planning, implementation and management stages of business growth, navigating them carefully through the new legislations.

Our company has worked one-on-one with corporate and private clients to provide strong, flexible, and evolving business solutions. This is the Aspen tree philosophy. Inspired by the connectivity network found in an Aspen Forest, the firm’s professionals work together with clients to understand and tailor multi-disciplinary services and grow the clients’ potential into a grove of business success.

Our company is proudly an equal opportunities employer and has a workforce comprised of over 50% women from various ethnic and cultural backgrounds. Our diverse workforce is what has allowed us to create strong ties with our equally diverse clientele and has been the driving force of the Company for more than twenty years.

With its continued success and reliability, the Aspen Trust Group has recently been awarded 1) the GOLD Award in the Citywealth International Financial Centres (IFC) Awards 2023 as the Trust Company of the Year (Mediterranean). 2) the Corporate Services Advisory Firm of the Year 2023 in Cyprus by Corporate INTL and, 3) the Tax Advisory of the Year 2023 in Cyprus by Global Law Experts.

Profile of the CEO, Marina Zevedeou

Marina Zevedeou is an experienced professional with a demonstrated long history of more than 20 years working in the financial services sector. She is a Chartered Accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales with PWC, London. She is also a member of I.C.A.E.W., I.C.P.A.C., S.T.E.P., I.F.A., I.T.P.A., IR Global, Citywealth.

Her wealth of experience includes International Corporate Structuring Strategy & Planning, Financial and Management Reporting, Personal and Corporate Taxes, Group re-structuring, Mergers and Acquisitions, Family Oﬃce and Citizenship Services. As one of the founders and the CEO, she has not only navigated the group to the top of the financial services industry in Cyprus, but also set new standards in leadership when faced with global challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, she received the Powerwomen Awards by Citywealth “Mentor of the Year

– GOLD”, “Woman of the Year Cyprus – Silver” and “Entrepreneurial Woman of the Year – Bronze” after receiving the Gold Powerwomen Award in 2022 as Woman of the Year – Leadership – Financial Organization (CEO and Board Member) in recognition of her eﬀorts. Furthermore, she has also been awarded as “Global Law Experts – Tax Advisory Representative in Cyprus 2023”, “Global Advisory Experts – Accounting Services Advisory Expert of the Year in Cyprus 2022” and “Leaders in Law – Corporate Expert of the Year 2022” and “Top 20 Trustees 2023 – Citywealth”. Marina Zevedeou is the President of Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) – Cyprus and the Cyprus Country Chair of G100 Global Trade Wing, both organizations aiming to promote legislative changes to assist women in the world. She is also a board member of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Cyprus Women Network.

CEO: Marina Zevedeou Phone: +357 22418730