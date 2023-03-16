Announcement Appointment of Principal in K. Treppides & Co Ltd

The Management of K. Treppides & Co Ltd is committed to develop leaders who derive from own people and who pursue excellence in the provision of high quality specialised and unique services. We are pleased to announce the appointment of the following member on the Board of Management effective as of 1 March 2023.

Christina Panayiotou is appointed as Principal, Member of the Board of Management

Christina Panayiotou is appointed as a Principal in the International Compliance and Advisory Services department.

Christina Panayiotou joined K. Treppides & Co Ltd in 2014 in the International Compliance and Advisory Services department and has developed within our Firm. She was promoted to a Senior Manager and appointed member of the Board of Management in 2021. She is appointed as Principal to the International Compliance and Advisory Services department and provides services to both local and other EU based financial institutions.

Christina has specialized extensive experience in regulatory and anti-money laundering compliance within the financial services industry and in the broader regulated industry. She has substantial knowledge of the operational and regulatory requirements as well as the legislation which governs the operations of Investment Firms, Alternative Investment Funds and Alternative Investment Fund Managers, Electronic Money Institutions and Payment Institutions.

Throughout her experience, she is supervising the compliance function of financial institutions and the provision of compliance and anti-money laundering compliance consulting services in relation to compliance and regulatory matters.

Christina Panayiotou holds a BSc in Public Administration and Business Administration and a MSc in Finance. She is also a holder of the Advanced and AML certifications of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Details:

[email protected]

www.treppides.com

Nicosia: Treppides Tower, Kafkasou 9, Aglantzia CY2112, Nicosia Cyprus

Limassol: Andrea Kariolou 38, Dot 38, Ayios Athanasios, CY 4102, Limassol Cyprus

London: 7 Milner Street, London SW3 2QA

Malta: Level 1, Somnium, Tower Road, Swatar, Birkirkara BKR 4012