Ancoria Insurance offers new savings fund with guaranteed net yield of 6.2%

Ancoria Insurance is introducing a brand-new savings fund for its individual customers, featuring a guaranteed net yield of 6.2% over a 24-month period! The new fund, known as the Ancoria 6.2% EUR Fund, will provide an annual net coupon of 3.1% and will mature on October 10, 2025. Both the capital and the yield are backed by Ancoria Insurance.

This fund is readily available for investment, and interested parties are urged to get in touch with the company as soon as possible due to limited fund issuance. The subscription period may close earlier if the fund reaches full capacity.

For more information, terms, and conditions about the fund, you can visit the company’s website here or contact them at +357 22 551 300 or [email protected].

Ancoria Insurance is a life insurance company of Swedish origin, founded in Cyprus in 1987. It specializes in providing professional retirement plans for businesses and life insurance contracts linked to investments for individuals, catering to its customers’ needs for savings, investment, and retirement, with a focus on timely financial planning.