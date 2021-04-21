Inoculations of enclaved Greek Cypriots and Maronites to conclude next week, Presidential Commissioner says

Inoculations among the adult population of enclaved Greek Cypriots and Maronites, and of those who resettled in their villages, in the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus, will be concluded next week, Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou told CNA.

Around 500 people are being vaccinated in total and the vaccination rate is very high, Photiou said. He also noted that most people already received both jabs.

Our effort, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, is to vaccinate all adults, Photiou said. “Presently, we are towards the end, we expect to vaccinate the remaining people by next week,” he added.

Photiou noted the “continuous interest of the President of the Republic to complete the vaccination among all enclaved, the soonest possible.” This concerns around 500 enclaved and those who resettled, both in the Karpas peninsula, in the north-eastern tip of Cyprus, and in the Maronite villages.

Vaccination rate is very high with only few remaining to get the jab, while those who had some reservations initially, are reconsidering and proceed with the vaccination, the Presidential Commissioner said.

Photiou thanked finally the two nurses who contribute in implementing the vaccination program in Rizokarpaso and Kormakitis.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

Turkey occupied 36,2 percent of the sovereign territory of the Republic and forcibly expelled about 180.000 Greek Cypriots from their homes. Another 20.000 Greek Cypriots, who had remained in the occupied areas, were also forced to eventually abandon their homes and seek refuge in the safety of the government-controlled areas. Today, only few enclaved Greek Cypriots remain in the occupied areas. In the last years, some people were encouraged to return to their villages, in the Karpas peninsula and the Maronite villages, after a program of incentives.

(CNA)