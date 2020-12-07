Inmate sets his cell on fire

An inmate set his cell on fire, threatening to burn everything at the Police Station of Polis Chrysochous.

Fortunately, the serious incident ended without any further consequences for anyone, since the policemen on duty acted immediately and put out the fire.

The said inmate was angry but it is not yet clear why. He kept shouting and finally set his mattress on fire.

The inmate is in jail for a criminal action he carried out in the district of free Famagusta. He was recently transferred to Paphos since he will be used as a witness for the prosecution in a case that will be tried by the Paphos District Court.

(philenews)