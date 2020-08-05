News World Initial investigations point to negligence as cause of Beirut blast, official source...

Initial investigations point to negligence as cause of Beirut blast, official source says

A general view shows the aftermath at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Initial investigations into the Beirut port blast indicate years of inaction and negligence over the storage of highly explosive material that caused the explosion that killed more than 100 people, an official source familiar with the findings said.

The prime minister and presidency have said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures.

“It is negligence,” the official source told Reuters, adding that the issue on storing the material safely had come before several committees and judges and “nothing was done” to order the material be removed or disposed of.

The source said a fire had started at port warehouse 9 on Tuesday and spread to warehouse 12, where the ammonium nitrate was stored.

Another source close to a port employee said a team that inspected the material six months ago warned it could “blow up all of Beirut” if not removed.

Tuesday’s explosion was the most powerful ever suffered by Beirut, a city still scarred by civil war three decades ago and reeling from a deep financial crisis rooted in decades of corruption and economic mismanagement.

The head of Beirut port and the head of customs both said on Wednesday that several letters were sent to the judiciary asking for the dangerous material be removed, but no action was taken.

Port General Manager Hassan Koraytem told OTV the material had been put in a warehouse on a court order, adding that they knew then the material was dangerous but “not to this degree”.

“We requested that it be re-exported but that did not happen. We leave it to the experts and those concerned to determine why,” Badri Daher, director general of Lebanese Customs, told broadcaster LBCI.

Two documents seen by Reuters showed Lebanese Customs had asked the judiciary in 2016 and 2017 to request that the “concerned maritime agency” re-export or approve the sale of the ammonium nitrate, which had been removed from cargo vessel Rhosus and deposited in warehouse 12, to ensure port safety.

One document cited similar requests in 2014 and 2015.

Former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, whose father and also a former premier was killed in a large truck bomb attack in 2015 in the capital, called for a foreign role in investigating the blast that “once again killed the heart of Beirut”.

“We ask the government … for a transparent judicial and security investigation without compromise, denial or circumventing the truth,” he said in a statement.

Shiparrested.com, an industry network dealing with legal cases, said in a 2015 report that the Rhosus, sailing under a Moldovan flag, docked in Beirut in September 2013 when it had technical problems while sailing from Georgia to Mozambique with 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

It said that, upon inspection, the vessel was forbidden from sailing and shortly afterwards was abandoned by its owners, leading to various creditors coming forward with legal claims.

“Owing to the risks associated with retaining the ammonium nitrate on board the vessel, the port authorities discharged the cargo onto the port’s warehouses,” it added.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleCyprus’ Foreign Ministry announces chartered flight to bring Cypriots back from Lebanon (UPDATE)
Next articleThousands are homeless in Beirut following the huge blast

Top Stories

World

Greek and Qatari planes supply aid to Beirut after massive explosion

Maria Bitar -
The European Union, Turkey and Gulf states are among those offering assistance to Lebanon following an explosion at a warehouse in Beirut that killed...
Read more
Local

Thousands are homeless in Beirut following the huge blast

Maria Bitar -
Thousands of people among them Cypriots were left homeless following the huge blast that rocked Beirut yesterday and Cyprus stands ready to assist, the...
Read more
World

Initial investigations point to negligence as cause of Beirut blast, official source says

Maria Bitar -
Initial investigations into the Beirut port blast indicate years of inaction and negligence over the storage of highly explosive material that caused the explosion...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry announces chartered flight to bring Cypriots back from Lebanon (UPDATE)

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it is planning to charter a flight on Thursday for the immediate return of Cypriot citizens and...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ President expresses condolences to Lebanon and readiness to provide assistance

Maria Bitar -
President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his deep condolences to the government and people of Lebanon and the islands readiness to provide any...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greek and Qatari planes supply aid to Beirut after massive explosion

Maria Bitar -
The European Union, Turkey and Gulf states are among those offering assistance to Lebanon following an explosion at a warehouse in Beirut that killed...
Read more
Local

Thousands are homeless in Beirut following the huge blast

Maria Bitar -
Thousands of people among them Cypriots were left homeless following the huge blast that rocked Beirut yesterday and Cyprus stands ready to assist, the...
Read more
World

Neil Young sues Donald Trump’s campaign for using his songs

Annie Charalambous -
Neil Young sued U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign on Tuesday, accusing it of copyright infringement for playing the rocker's songs without permission. In a...
Read more
World

Ten migrants killed in Alexadroupolis car accident

Annie Charalambous -
Greek police οn Wednesday said a car transporting migrants who recently entered the country crashed into roadworks on a highway outside Alexandroupolis, killing ten...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros