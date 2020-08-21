Infrastructures needed for e-learning to work split into three categories

“The infrastructures needed in schools for e-learning to work will be split into three categories”, said today the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriakos Kokkinos.

Schools are being upgraded in terms of equipment and connectivity, he added.

First category is the upgrading of the internet with faster speeds.

Second category is the upgrading of security levels so that the correct use of the internet is ensured when e-learning is in use.

The third category is upgrading the equipment that will be in use, computers, cameras, microphones and speakers and big screen TV’s will replace projectors.

The estimated cost for the connection alone will be around €350,000 per year, while today it’s €260,000.

He added that the equipment will be rented and not purchased, and it is estimated to cost €2.5 to €3 million per year.

There’s also, Kokkinos concluded, a one-time cost for the upgrades, which is €150,000 per annum.