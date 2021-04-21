Information about 2021 conscripts; how to submit papers

The Defense Ministry announced that this year as well conscripts will submit their wishes and certificates electronically.

The Portal will open on 7 May and the conscripts will be able to submit their necessary papers quickly, safely and without their physical presence being needed.

It is noted that if conscripts do not submit their papers on the platform within the deadline, their wishes will not be taken into consideration and they will be placed in units according to the National Guard’s needs.

Conscripts will need: