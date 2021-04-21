NewsLocalInformation about 2021 conscripts; how to submit papers

Information about 2021 conscripts; how to submit papers

The Defense Ministry announced that this year as well conscripts will submit their wishes and certificates electronically.

The Portal will open on 7 May and the conscripts will be able to submit their necessary papers quickly, safely and without their physical presence being needed.

It is noted that if conscripts do not submit their papers on the platform within the deadline, their wishes will not be taken into consideration and they will be placed in units according to the National Guard’s needs.

Conscripts will need:

  • Identity (both sides)
  • IBAN Certificate only if the account is in the name of the conscript
  • Driver‘s License
By gavriella
Previous articleAuditor General’s Office refers to uncontrolled dumping of tires
Next articleZakaki shooting: relatives speak of racism

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros