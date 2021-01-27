News Local Informal meeting on Cyprus scheduled for first week of March,

Informal meeting on Cyprus scheduled for first week of March,

The informal 5+1 meeting on the Cyprus problem is scheduled to take place during the first week of March, most probably at Greentree in New York. However the UN Secretary – General, Antonio Guterres, is the one who is expected to take the final decisions on the exact date and the venue where the meeting will take place, taking into consideration the situation as regards the COVID -19 pandemic.

Cyprus Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the UN have informed them that they are considering two possible dates during the first week of March for holding the conference. “We expect from the UN Secretary – General to take the final decisions which shall be officially communicated  to the interested parties,” Christodoulides noted.

He expressed the belief that Guterres may now expect the deliberations for the adoption by the UN Security Council of the resolution on the renewal of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) mandate to wrap up, in order to take his decisions  about the informal meeting immediately afterwards and inform the interested parties.

As regards the duration of the informal meeting, the Foreign Minister said that according to information it will last for three days. However, Christodoulides noted that no one can prejudge any developments and whether the UNSG will ask the participants to stay longer.

Moreover, he said that the three guarantor powers, namely Greece, Turkey and the UK, are expected to be represented at the informal meeting by their Foreign Ministers. He noted that he is in contact, among others, with his British counterpart, Dominic Raab, who may pay a visit to Cyprus during the next period of time for discussions in the framework of preparations for the informal meeting.

As regards the EU, which Cyprus joined as a full member in 2004, taking into consideration what happened in the past, Christodoulides said that the Union may be represented at the meeting by its High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. Moreover, he noted that Borrell, whom he met on Tuesday in Brussels, told him that he may visit Cyprus before the informal meeting, in the framework of preparations aiming at the best possible results.

“There is an assessment that the current circumstances are favourable and we hope that they will lead to concrete positive results and will last. One thing that is sure is that the settlement of the Cyprus problem is a priority for the EU, and this was conveyed to me clearly,” Christodoulides noted.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest UN backed round of talks took place in 2017, in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, but failed to yield any results.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleMan wanted for theft from shop (PHOTO)

Top Stories

Local

Informal meeting on Cyprus scheduled for first week of March,

gavriella -
The informal 5+1 meeting on the Cyprus problem is scheduled to take place during the first week of March, most probably at Greentree in...
Read more
Local

Man wanted for theft from shop (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate an unidentified man regarding a case of theft from a shop, an offense that occurred...
Read more
World

UK to set out new tougher COVID border measures, PM Johnson says

gavriella -
British Prime Minister said the government would set out new tougher border measures later on Wednesday (January 27) , adding there were no easy...
Read more
Local

Μeasures at airports and for flights in place until March 1st

gavriella -
The Μinistry of Transport announced that the Cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend the measures at airports and for flights taken to prevent the...
Read more
World

EU warns AstraZeneca over delay in delivering Covid-19 vaccine: “not acceptable”

gavriella -
Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, stated on Monday that AstraZeneca's new schedule in which the company's supply of COVID-19 vaccine would fall...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Man wanted for theft from shop (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate an unidentified man regarding a case of theft from a shop, an offense that occurred...
Read more
Local

Μeasures at airports and for flights in place until March 1st

gavriella -
The Μinistry of Transport announced that the Cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend the measures at airports and for flights taken to prevent the...
Read more
Local

Auditor General finds mistakes and omissions in Youth Board of Cyprus

gavriella -
The Audit Office found mistakes and omissions regarding the operation of the Youth Board of Cyprus, particularly regarding the payment of sponsorships to the...
Read more
Local

Second investigation in the case of cataract patients

gavriella -
The Health Ministry will proceed with a second investigation of the case of the eight patients who were operated for cataract at a private...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros