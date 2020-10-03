News Local Infographics: 56% of Cyprus Covid cases since July 1 were men

Infographics: 56% of Cyprus Covid cases since July 1 were men

The Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health released on Saturday its latest infographics on the Coronavirus situation in Cyprus as of October 1.

According to the new data, a total of 29 people with Coronavirus died on the island since the start of the outbreak, but for seven of them Covid-19 was not deemed as the final cause of death.

Of the 774 people who contracted the virus since July 1, the majority were men at a rate of 56%.

The recovery rate remains high at 81.8%. There were 49 new hospital admissions since the beginning of July, 34 of whom were discharged from hospital alive.

By Josephine Koumettou
