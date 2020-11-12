Infection control specialist says increased number of ICU patients to continue

In the coming days-weeks the increased numbers of patients being treated in ICUs will continue, since a big load of “active” cases has been accumulated, Dr. Constantinos Tsioutis, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine and Infection Prevention and Control at the European University and specialist with training in infection control, said in his personal account on Twitter.

He added that there will be stabilization and gradual reduction of everyday confirmed cases and gradual improvement of epidemiological indicators.

He stressed that a nationwide lockdown is the last measure, which is binding and of unknown duration.

He noted that the experience of recent months is helping us plan measures according to local observations thus hurting economy as little as possible.

(philenews/CNA)