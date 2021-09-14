Infants obviously affected by the pandemic

Infants who were born near the outbreak of the pandemic are isolated and lonely, since these children were deprived of stimulation and of socialization.

Small children are also paying the price of the pandemic since they have missed games in parks, visits to other families, birthday parties and so forth.

In addition to the natural difficulties there are also some additional ones due to the health protocols that are being implemented.

The positive thing is that time can heal everything and according to an expert the consequences of Covid-19 will appear in at least five years since all these measures might cause phobias to children.

The consequences were also evident in older children who when they returned to school were angry like lions and attacked each other without any reason.