Infant’s father finally confesses

According to philenews information, the father of the three-month-old infant gave a new testimony today and admitted that on the night of 2 March he came home tired from work and the baby was crying non-stop. As he said, at some point he shook it intensely to stop. According to a post mortem the baby’s death was due to a head injury from violent shaking.

The father said that at the time he did not realize there was something wrong with the child. He also claimed at the mother was not present.

It is reminded that the parents have been arrested on 9 March and were led to the Limassol District Court the next day.

By gavriella
