A 16-month infant was transported to Makarion Hospital this afternoon after being bitten by a poisonous snake, specifically a viper.

As Avraam Elia, Head of the Pediatric Clinic of the Makarion Hospital told philenews, the infant was bitten on the left hand and foot.

It has already been transmitted to the ICU where he will be given an antivenin.

(philenews)