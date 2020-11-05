Infant 50-days-old tested positive to COVID

The family of a 50-days-old infant is concerned since the father has tested positive to COVID-19.

The parents live separately but the father came in contact with the child two days before he developed any symptoms.

The problem is that even though the infant was tested on Sunday, so far the family has not had any information about the results, despite their insistent questioning. The mother and other close contacts of the father have been informed of their results. To their repeated questions at line 1412, the citizens’ line for COVID-19, on when the infant’s results will be ready, the official replied “I do not know and if you do not like it, you can go to the TV channels.”

An hour after the issue was released by philenews, the family was informed that the infant had tested positive to COVID-19.