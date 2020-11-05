News Local Infant 50-days-old tested positive to COVID

Infant 50-days-old tested positive to COVID

The family of a 50-days-old infant is concerned since the father has tested positive to COVID-19.

The parents live separately but the father came in contact with the child two days before he developed any symptoms.

The problem is that even though the infant was tested on Sunday, so far the family has not had any information about the results, despite their insistent questioning. The mother and other close contacts of the father have been informed of their results. To their repeated questions at line 1412, the citizens’ line for COVID-19, on when the infant’s results will be ready, the official replied “I do not know and if you do not like it, you can go to the TV channels.”

An hour after the issue was released by philenews, the family was informed that the infant had tested positive to COVID-19.

By gavriella
Previous articleHouse Speaker sends letters of condolences to Austrian officials
Next articleCYTA warns people to be careful of telephone scams

Top Stories

Local

233 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 233 new COVID-19 cases on 5 November, out of 3,756 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 5,333. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

Protest against corruption outside the Presidential Palace on Friday

gavriella -
The movement ”Active Citizens” and “End to Corruption” platform are organizing a protest against corruption on Friday at 6:30 in the afternoon outside the...
Read more
World

More Paris shops to close at night to tackle worsening COVID-19 crisis

gavriella -
A steady trickle of people trooped through a COVID-19 testing centre in Paris on Thursday (November 5) where staff say they fear a government-imposed...
Read more
Local

CYTA warns people to be careful of telephone scams

gavriella -
Every year, CYTA, the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority, deals with hundreds of cases of telephone scams. According to data of the organization, every year it...
Read more
Local

Infant 50-days-old tested positive to COVID

gavriella -
The family of a 50-days-old infant is concerned since the father has tested positive to COVID-19. The parents live separately but the father came in...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

233 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 233 new COVID-19 cases on 5 November, out of 3,756 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 5,333. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

Protest against corruption outside the Presidential Palace on Friday

gavriella -
The movement ”Active Citizens” and “End to Corruption” platform are organizing a protest against corruption on Friday at 6:30 in the afternoon outside the...
Read more
Local

CYTA warns people to be careful of telephone scams

gavriella -
Every year, CYTA, the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority, deals with hundreds of cases of telephone scams. According to data of the organization, every year it...
Read more
Local

House Speaker sends letters of condolences to Austrian officials

gavriella -
Cyprus' President of the House of Representatives Adamos Adamou has sent letters of condolence to the Presidents of the Federal Council and the National...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros