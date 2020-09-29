Industrial Production Index records 5.4% decrease in July this year

The Index of Industrial Production for July 2020 reached 144.2 units (base 2015=100), recording a decrease of 5.4% compared to July 2019.

According to the Statistical Service, for the period of January-July 2020, the index showed a decline of 10.3% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

For manufacturing, the index for July 2020 reached 147.0 units, recording a decrease of 4.1% compared to July 2019.

For the period of January-July 2020, the manufacturing sector showed a decrease of 9.8% compared to the same period of the previous year.

