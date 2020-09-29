Insider Economy Industrial Production Index records 5.4% decrease in July this year

Industrial Production Index records 5.4% decrease in July this year

The Index of Industrial Production for July 2020 reached 144.2 units (base 2015=100), recording a decrease of 5.4% compared to July 2019.

According to the Statistical Service, for the period of January-July 2020, the index showed a decline of 10.3% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

For manufacturing, the index for July 2020 reached 147.0 units, recording a decrease of 4.1% compared to July 2019.

For the period of January-July 2020, the manufacturing sector showed a decrease of 9.8% compared to the same period of the previous year.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleRevenue from tourism drops by 89.9% in July this year
Next articleTotal petroleum product sales record 24.6% decrease in August this year

Top Stories

World

Meghan loses latest court battle with UK tabloid newspaper

Maria Bitar -
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has lost the latest skirmish in her privacy lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper, after London's High Court ruled on...
Read more
World

Armenia’s defence ministry says warplane shot down by Turkish F-16 fighter jet

Maria Bitar -
A Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down an Armenian SU-25 warplane over Armenian territory on Tuesday, killing the pilot, an Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman...
Read more
Local

Greek, Italian and French officials to hold talks with Petrides during visits

Maria Bitar -
Greek Minister of National Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos, accompanied by the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff Konstantinos Floros, Chief of Defence Staff...
Read more
Economy

Employers – clients determine working time of 74% of workforce in Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
In 2019, the employer, organisation or clients mainly decided on the working time of almost 118 million of the 194 million employed people aged...
Read more
Local

Syllouris expresses solidarity and support to the Armenian people

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus House President Demetris Syllouris expressed feelings of sincere solidarity and fraternal support to the Armenian people during a telephone conversation he had on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Employers – clients determine working time of 74% of workforce in Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
In 2019, the employer, organisation or clients mainly decided on the working time of almost 118 million of the 194 million employed people aged...
Read more
Economy

Total petroleum product sales record 24.6% decrease in August this year

Maria Bitar -
In August 2020, the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 94,951 tonnes, recording a decrease of 24.6% compared to August 2019. According to the...
Read more
Economy

Revenue from tourism drops by 89.9% in July this year

Maria Bitar -
Revenue from tourism in July 2020 reached €42.5 million compared to €422.0 million in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording a decrease...
Read more
Economy

Recovery of EU Economic Sentiment continues at slower speed

Maria Bitar -
In September 2020, the recovery of the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) continued, albeit at a somewhat slower speed. Registering still noticeable increases in the euro...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros