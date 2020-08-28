Industrial production in Cyprus down 10.3% in June

Industrial production in Cyprus decreased sharply in June 2020, a month during which many COVID-19 containment measures had been gradually lifted in Cyprus.

According to data released on Friday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the Index of Industrial Production is provisionally estimated to have reached 125.8 units (base 2015=100), recording a decrease of 10.3% compared to June 2019.

For the period January – June 2020, the index showed a decline of 11.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

For manufacturing, the index for June 2020 reached 136.2 units, recording a decrease of 6.8% compared to June 2019.

For the period January – June 2020, the manufacturing sector showed a decrease of 11.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

